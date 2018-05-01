Zidane and Ronaldo boost UCL records

LaLiga
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane continued to make UEFA Champions League history as Real Madrid booked its place in yet another final with a 4-3 aggregate semi-final win over Bayern Munich.

Zidane will become the third coach to lead a team into three consecutive finals when he takes Madrid to Kiev on 27 May (AEST), following in the footsteps of Italians Marcello Lippi and Fabio Capello.

Ronaldo made his 152nd UEFA Champions League appearance in the second leg, moving past Barcelona icon Xavi to become the most-capped outfielder in the competition's history.

Assuming the Portugal superstar is selected by Zidane, he will make his sixth appearance in a UEFA Champions League final, drawing level with the Italy great Paolo Maldini.

Under Zidane, meanwhile, Madrid has never been knocked out in the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos progressing in all nine of their two-legged ties on top of winning both finals with the Frenchman in charge.

