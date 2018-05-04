Ramos holds no fear over Mo Salah

Salah has led the Premier League giant into the UEFA Champions League final, where it will face Madrid in Kiev on 27 May (AEST).

The Egypt international has drawn comparisons to one of Ramos' team-mates, Cristiano Ronaldo, amid an astounding 43-goal campaign.

Ramos insisted Salah was just another player, saying there was nothing to be afraid of.

"We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of 11 players we face against Liverpool," he said. "Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world – many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.

"For me, there is never a fear. A respect, yes, but never a fear."

While Liverpool's run to the final has been a surprise, Madrid is in the decider for the fourth time in five seasons.

Ramos said his team is desperate to claim the trophy once again against an unexpected opponent.

"We can't be arrogant but we can be confident. We know it is in the DNA of Real Madrid to win the Champions League," he said. "We are ready to defend our title for a second time – we won't let it go easily.

"With all respect, maybe at the start of the campaign Liverpool were not the team people thought would be in the final, but they are here because they deserve to be here.

"We know as a team how to play finals – and we will be ready."