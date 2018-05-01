Madrid deserves final place, says Ramos

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

Madrid was left clinging on in the closing stages of an enthralling contest at Santiago Bernabeu, earning a 2-2 draw to claim a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

The Spanish side will now face either Liverpool or Roma in the tournament showpiece and Ramos said: "When you have a favourable result, subconsciously you sit back.

"They have had more possession than us, we have suffered but, in general, the team is worthy of being in Kiev.

"The Real DNA leads you to push until the end, we are going to have a very complicated opponent in the final. People keep talking, we like to do that on the field.

"I am proud of this team. They are a great team and have been demonstrating that for many years, when you play with a result in your favour, sometimes that happens."

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas added: "We suffered a lot and in the end we are in the final, which is what we wanted. We are making history.

"They had no choice but to go out and attack, they are a great team and individually they have players that make the difference.

"This is for everyone, we have to enjoy and give everyone joy."