Lloris sees red as Spurs drop points to PSV

The visitor looked set for its first win of this season's UEFA Champions League after Lucas Moura and Harry Kane had overturned Hirving Lozano's opening goal in the first half.

But when Lloris was dismissed 11 minutes from time, PSV sensed a chance for a point and got it through De Jong's 87th-minute leveller.

The result leaves each side on one point from three matches and facing an uphill task to haul in Barcelona and Inter at the top of Group B.

Kane hit the bar early on but PSV took full advantage when Toby Alderweireld gifted them the chance to take the lead. Having allowed Lozano to steal possession, the defender did well to track back only to deflect the forward's shot over Lloris when trying to make a block.

Spurs thought they had levelled barely five minutes later when Davinson Sanchez tapped in from a corner, but the goal was disallowed apparently for an offside infringement against Kane.

They got their equaliser 39 minutes in, though. Christian Eriksen's fine throughball sent Kieran Trippier into the area, and his cut-back was fired home by Lucas with the aid of a deflection.

Spurs rode their luck again when Gaston Pereiro hit the bar just before the break, but a fine passage of play between Son Heung-min and Eriksen allowed Kane to head them into the lead within 10 minutes of the restart.

Mauricio Pochettino's men suddenly looked in total command and should really have doubled their lead, with Kane seeing another header blocked by the leg of Jeroen Zoet and Erik Lamela catching the top of the crossbar.

Lloris was given a straight red card after racing out of his goal and scything down Lozano, and Spurs were unable to survive the loss of their captain, with De Jong prodding home Pablo Rosario's mishit shot.