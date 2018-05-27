UEFA Champions League
I lost the game: Karius apologises for UCL errors

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius apologised to "the whole club" after making two terrible mistakes in its UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Madrid collected a third consecutive UEFA Champions League crown after substitute Gareth Bale struck twice from the bench in a 3-1 triumph.

But Karius's errors had a huge impact on the result, the German goalkeeper bizarrely throwing the ball in off striker Karim Benzema for the opening goal in Kiev.

After Bale's brilliant bicycle-kick restored the Madrid lead following Sadio Mane's leveller, Karius then allowed a long-range drive from the Wales international to escape his grasp, wrapping up the title for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Karius was left in tears at the full-time whistle and he accepted responsibility for Liverpool's defeat in Ukraine.

"I don't feel anything right now. Today I lost my team the game," Karius said.

"I feel sorry for everyone. I'm sorry for everyone, for the team, for the whole club. The mistakes cost us dearly.

"If I could go back in time I would. I just feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down today.

"It is very hard right now, but that is the life of a goalkeeper. You have got get your head up again.

"For now, I'm just really sorry for everyone that those goals cost us the title basically."

