Henderson wary of Barcelona repeat

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Liverpool v Roma

Jurgen Klopp's side looked to be cruising into the final after racing into a 5-0 lead at Anfield inside 68 minutes, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino netting twice and Sadio Mane also on the scoresheet.

But Roma gave itself hope ahead of the return fixture, with Edin Dzeko's strike and a Diego Perotti penalty, both of which came in the final nine minutes, ensuring the match ended at 5-2.

The result means Eusebio Di Francesco's side will reach the final if it can repeat the performance against Barca in the quarter-final second leg, when it overturned a 4-1 first-leg loss with a 3-0 victory in the return.

Roma also has yet to concede a goal at home in the UEFA Champions League all season.

Henderson, despite his confidence in Liverpool's attack, admits the Reds must learn from Barcelona's mistakes if they are to avoid a similar fate.

"I felt as though we were in full control and we basically gave them two goals," he said. "You can't really do it in the [UEFA] Champions League.

"At the same time, we've played well, we've won the game and we'll go there with a three-goal advantage, but it'll be difficult. As you've seen in the last round, they came back against Barcelona, who are one of the best teams in the world.

"It'll be a really tough challenge for us but we've got to be confident after the performance.

"I felt we were still in control of the game, maybe we didn't play football as much in the last 20 minutes. I feel we gave them the Dzeko goal, which put up a few nerves, maybe, I don't know why.

"The penalty I thought was harsh, I thought his [James Milner's] arms were by his side, but we've got to stay confident. It was a good performance for 70 minutes.

"Some of the runs and some of the balls in behind were brilliant. We were disappointed not to score more, to be honest. But we've got to be positive. We knew it wouldn't be easy and it won't be easy over there, it'll be really tough, as Barcelona found.

"We'll need to be at our best but I'd fancy us to go there and score, with the forward players we've got. It'll be a challenge but one we've got to look forward to."