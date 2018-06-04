Guardiola fined for Champions League dismissal

Guardiola was dismissed from the touchline after remonstrating with official Antonio Mateu Lahoz over Leroy Sane's disallowed goal in the first half of the Etihad Stadium encounter.

His suspension includes a second match which has been deferred during a season-long probationary period.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has been fined a combined €29,000 for supporter indiscretions in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, including "acts of damage" and setting off fireworks.

Russian club Zenit will pay a €50,000 fine and be forced to play its next UEFA home match behind closed doors for the "racist behaviour" of fans in the Europa League last-16 clash with RB Leipzig, on top of a separate €20,000 fine.

CSKA Moscow and Atletico Madrid have received €20,000 and €18,000 fines respectively for safety and security breaches.

Barcelona was warned "with regard to the throwing of balloons" in its quarter-final exit to Roma.