Egyptian FA calms World Cup fears for Salah

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Real Madrid v Liverpool

The Egyptian Football Association has calmed fears Mohamed Salah will miss the FIFA World Cup, claiming tests show the injury that ended his UEFA Champions League final early is not too bad.

The Liverpool star went off in tears after half an hour of his side's 3-1 final defeat to Real Madrid, having hurt his shoulder when falling awkwardly under a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Big worry for @LFC, with @MoSalah falling heavily 😬 He's back up and playing, but looking more ginger than Prince Harry!! 0-0 | Watch LIVE on beIN 1 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/i0QGVYc9ZS #UCLfinal #RMALIV pic.twitter.com/VNQKtrWs7t — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 26, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the problem looked "really serious" and, although he was eager to wait for tests, he admitted Salah's prospects of going to Russia were in jeopardy.

However, Egypt's FA later tweeted to say the team doctor had spoken with Liverpool officials who confirmed an x-ray showed ligament damage in his shoulder, rather than a fracture.

It added there was "optimism" around Salah's prospects of being fit for the first of the Group A match against Uruguay on 16 June (AEST). Liverpool has yet to release a further update of its own on the player's condition.

Jurgen Klopp's went on to lose thanks to two goals from Gareth Bale, after Sadio Mane had cancelled out a second-half opener from Karim Benzema.