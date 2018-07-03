2018 FIFA World Cup
Monday 2 July

  • MLS: Toronto v New York Red Bulls, 6.50am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Vancouver v Colorado, 9.10am AEST beIN 1

Wednesday 4 July

  • MLS: Houston v LAFC, 11.10am AEST beIN 1

Thursday 5 July

  • MLS: Minnesota v Toronto, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Dallas v Atlanta, 10.10am AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Colorado v Seattle, 11.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake v Sporting KC, 12.10pm AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v DC United, 12.40pm AEST beIN 3

Sunday 8 July

  • MLS: LAFC v Orlando, 6.50am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Philadelphia v Atlanta, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Montreal v Colorado, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: New England v Seattle, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Sporting v Toronto, 10.40am AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Houston v Minnesota, 11.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas, 12.10pm AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Columbus, 12.40pm AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Vancouver v Chicago, 12.40pm AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Portland v San Jose, 1.10pm AEST beIN 1

Monday 9 July

  • MLS: NYCFC v New York Red Bulls, 9.20am AEST beIN 1

 

