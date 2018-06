Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Motorsport

MLS

WTA Tennis

Monday 18 June

WTA: Birmingham Day 1, 8.30pm AEST, beIN 3

Tuesday 19 June

WTA: Birmingham Day 2, 8.30pm AEST, beIN 3

Wednesday 20 June

WTA: Birmingham Day 3, 8.30pm AEST, beIN 3

Thursday 21 June

WTA: Mallorca Day 1, 8pm AEST, beIN 1

WTA: Birmingham Day 4, 8.30pm AEST, beIN 3

Friday 22 June

WTA: Mallorca Day 1, 12.30am AEST, beIN 1

WTA: Mallorca Day 2, 8pm AEST, beIN 1

WTA: Birmingham Day 5, 8.30pm AEST, beIN 3

Saturday 23 June

WTA: Mallorca Day 2, 12.30am AEST, beIN 1

FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 3 - Norisring, 7pm AEST beIN 1

WTA: Birmingham Day 6, 8.30pm AEST, beIN 3

DTM: Round 4 - Norisring, 9.30pm AEST beIN 1

WTA: Mallorca Day 2, 11pm AEST, beIN 1

Sunday 24 June

Test Rugby: Argentina v Scotland, 5.40am AEST beIN 3

MLS: Philadelphia v Vancouver, 7.10am AEST beIN 1

MLS: New York Red Bulls v Dallas, 8.10am AEST beIN 3

Moto America: Round 5 - Laguna Seca, 8.15am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Orlando v Montreal, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Sporting KC v Houston, 10.40am AEST beIN 3

MLS: Colorado v Minnesota, 11.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Real Salt Lake v San Jose, 12.10pm AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Seattle v Chicago, 12.10pm AEST beIN 1

MLS: LAFC v Columbus, 12.40pm AEST beIN 3

FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 3 - Norisring, 6.05pm AEST beIN 1

DTM: Round 4 - Norisring, 9.30pm AEST beIN 1

WTA: Birmingham Day 7, 10.30pm AEST, beIN 3

FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 3 - Norisring, 11.10pm AEST beIN 1

Monday 25 June