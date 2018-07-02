Watch every round of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Spanish broadcaster TVE claimed Real Madrid tabled a $A492 million offer for Neymar, prompting the Spanish giant to come out and publicly deny the reports.

"The information issued tonight by TVE is outright false," a club statement read.

"Real Madrid has not made any kind of offer to PSG or the player."

"Real Madrid is surprised that Spanish public television has been able to broadcast absolutely false information without anyone contacting any of the parties to contrast the alleged information that could easily have been denied."

Last year, Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 games for PSG in a debut season cut short by injury.