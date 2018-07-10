The end of Ronaldo's nine-year stay at Madrid was announced on Wednesday (AEST) by Madrid, with the 33-year-old explaining in an open letter he wants to start a "new cycle" in his career.

Ronaldo penned a letter to Real Madrid fans outlining his motivations for leaving, saying: I've given things a great deal of consideration and know that it's time to embark on a new chapter. Despite me now leaving the club and regardless of where I am, I'll forever continue to feel an allegiance towards this shirt, this badge and the Santiago Bernabéu.

Juventus has now confirmed details of the deal, with Madrid to receive €100m for the record goalscorer in the club's history.

Ronaldo hit 450 goals for Madrid, helping the club to win four UEFA Champions League titles in the last five seasons.