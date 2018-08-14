Roma confirms N'Zonzi signing

The France World Cup winner, 29, joins from Spanish club Sevilla for an initial fee of €27 million ($42.4 million) in a deal that also includes a number of performance-related clauses, worth up to an additional €4 million ($6.3 million).

Nzonzi has agreed a four-year contract with the club that runs until 30 June 2022.

"I feel very happy to be here, and to be a new Roma player,” Nzonzi said.

“I always want to improve, regardless of age. The most important thing is to give your best and work hard. I want to do that, to become a better player and help the team with my play and experience.”

Nzonzi has spent the past three years at Sevilla in LaLiga, his form helping the club lift the UEFA Europa League in 2016 and subsequently earning him international recognition for the first time in his career.

Moving to Roma sees him unite once again with Monchi, the sporting director who initially brought him to Spain.

“Steven is a footballer with a mix of physical and technical qualities that we think will really add to the players that we already have here,” Monchi said.

“With his arrival, we have even more quality and competition in midfield.”

Nzonzi started his career in France but went on to spend the majority of his formative years in England, playing for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.