Real Madrid swoops for Brazilian tyro Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo has reportedly signed a seven-year contract with Madrid after Los Blancos saw off competition from the likes of Liverpool for his signature.

The forward became the youngest goalscorer in Santos history when he found the net in the Copa Libertadores against Nacional, and has nine to his name since breaking into the first team.

According to Madrid, he will make the move to Spain in July 2019 - rather than January when he reaches 18 - after the two clubs agreed a fee said to be in the region of €45million, with a Santos statement confirming the fee would be the largest received by a Latin America club..

Rodrygo is the latest Brazilian youngster to be snapped up by the 13-time European champion, Madrid having acquired Vinicius Junior last year.