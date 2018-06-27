Mooy linked with a return to Manchester City

Aaron Mooy is set to be the beneficiary of three strong performances for Australia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with Manchester City reportedly considering a move to activate his £20 million buy-back clause.

The 27 year-old is no stranger to the Premier League champion, having signed with City in 2016, then loaned to Huddersfield Town six days later. After starring in the Terriers' promotion to the English top flight that season, Mooy made his deal permanent in June 2017, with City inserting a buy-back clause.

A strong showing in Russia has the Australian back n the radar of Pep Guardiola's team, which, according to ESPN, is among a host of clubs including West Ham, Everton and Southampton to be circling the gifted play-maker.

Despite his tournament being over, as the Socceroos lost their last match to Peru 2-0 while Denmark and France drew 0-0 to progress from Group C, Mooy sits third in the list of 'chances created', with nine - above the likes of Isco, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba, all of whom have played three games.