The 26 year-old joins from Rio Ave and is likely to replace Fabinho after the midfielder's move to Liverpool.

Pele, a Guinea-Bissau international, won Rio Ave's player of the season award last campaign.

"I am very happy to join Monaco, an ambitious club competing in the Champions League and a contender in Ligue 1," Pele said. "It's great motivation and a dream to represent Monaco. I cannot wait to meet the staff and my team-mates."

Although Fabinho and Thomas Lemar have left the club, Monaco has made a number of signings including Barcelona teenager Robert Navarro and Chelsea youth prospect Jonathan Panzo for the new season.

Those young stars follow Monaco's signing of Willem Geubbels, a France Under-17 international who joined in a €20million deal from Lyon last month.