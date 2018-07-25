LaLiga
Transfers

Malcom to join Barcelona on US tour

Malcom is set to join up with his new Barcelona team-mates on their United States tour after successfully passing his medical with the club.

The Brazilian winger put pen to paper on a five-year contract on Wednesday (AEST) after Barca agreed a €41million ($64.5 million) deal with Bordeaux, hijacking Roma's proposed switch for the 21-year-old.

Bordeaux announced earlier this week that a fee had been agreed with Roma, only for Malcom to reportedly reject that move in favour of joining the Spanish champion.

Malcom could feature when Barca meets Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup in California on Sunday (AEST), before potentially facing the club he snubbed, Roma, next Wednesday (AEST).

Barca concludes its ICC fixtures against AC Milan on 5 August (AEST).

