Iniesta choosing between China and Japan

Iniesta, 34, will leave the LaLiga champion at the end of the season after 16 campaigns at the club.

The Spain international was expected to head to China, only for Japan and Australia to emerge as possible destinations.

But Iniesta confirmed he was close to making a decision, with one option "more advanced than another" and Australia seemingly no longer a possibility.

"I must make a decision that is one of the most important that I will have taken," he told Onda Cero. "There are two scenarios – China and Japan – each with its own things. We have to put everything in the balance and decide what is best.

"Next week I hope to give an answer and focus on the World Cup."

Iniesta has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Barca win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.