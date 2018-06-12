2018 FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Griezmann stalls on revealing club future

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is keeping fans guessing over his club future.

Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann knows which club he will play for next season but is not yet ready to reveal his decision.

Reports in the French press claim the 27 year-old will rebuff interest from Barcelona in order to remain at Atletico Madrid.

He had earlier hinted an announcement was imminent and was expected to end months of speculation at a media conference.

Instead, the star forward left his future clouded.

"Sorry but today is not the day. I know there's a lot of expectation, but today is not the day [to speak about my future]," Griezmann said. "I already made my decision but it's not the time to announce that."

The delay could come as a concern to Didier Deschamps, who is attempting to prepare France for is World Cup opener against Australia.

France, which also faces Peru and Denmark in Group C, is considered among the favourites to win the tournament in Russia.

News Atletico Madrid Barcelona Football Group C
Previous Iniesta never considered Manchester City move
Read
Iniesta never considered Manchester City move
Next Real Madrid names Lopetegui as Zidane successor
Read
Real Madrid names Lopetegui as Zidane successor