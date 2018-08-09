Chelsea secures Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid

Chelsea bolstered its midfield options with the loan signing of the talented Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid.

The 24 year-old Croatia star came to prominence at Madrid under the tutelage of ex-manager Zinedine Zidane, having been sold by Inter Milan in 2015 due to financial fair play regulations.

He collected three UEFA Champions League medals during his time in the Spanish capital and played a role in his nation's run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Kovacic is a technically gifted play-making midfielder, who should play an important role in Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's style revolution.