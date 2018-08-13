LaLiga
AC Milan sends Locatelli on loan to Sassuolo

Sassuolo announced the loan signing of Manuel Locatelli and the Serie A club has an obligation to buy the midfielder from AC Milan.

AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli has completed a loan move to Sassuolo, who have an obligation to purchase the midfielder.

Locatelli burst on to the scene as a teenager with a wondergoal in a 1-0 Serie A defeat of Juventus in October 2016.

The 20 year-old started only five league games in the 2017-2018 season and has been allowed to leave by manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Sassuolo is reported to have paid €2million to loan Locatelli, while the permanent deal to be completed next year is said to be worth €12m.

