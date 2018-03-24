Wozniacki stunned by Puig in Miami

The No.2 seed, from Denmark, and last year's runner-up at the WTA Premier event, Wozniacki was downed 0-6 6-4 6-4 by the Puerto Rican.

Puig only managed to win five points against the Wozniacki serve in the first set, but the Olympic gold medal winner rallied for her second victory in five meetings between the pair.

Wozniacki looked on track as she took complete control of the match with an impressive opening set.

Puig needed to swing the momentum and she did in the fifth game of the second set, grabbing the only break on her way to levelling the match.

The Miami local broke again to start the third set as she took a 4-1 lead and while Wozniacki fought, Puig saw out a surprise win.