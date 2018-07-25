Youzhny to retire after St Petersburg Open

The Russian, 36, is a former world No.8 and reached the last four at Flushing Meadows in 2006 and 2010, as well as winning 10 Tour titles.

But Youzhny will depart after his home tournament, the St Petersburg Open in September.

"The time is over," Youzhny said after a first-round win over Emil Reinberg at the Atlanta Open.

"I was so nervous this evening because I could announce that I will finish my tennis career after the US Open and one more tournament.

"I will play my club tournament and that will be my last one."