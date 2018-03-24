Venus, Konta cruise in Miami

Williams is a three-time champion in Miami and the American veteran was too strong for Natalia Vikhlyantseva, winning their match 7-5 6-4.

The last of Williams's titles at the tournament came in 2001, but the seven-time grand slam champion has enjoyed a solid start to the year.

Konta started her title defence in convincing fashion, cruising past Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-3.

Petra Kvitova was tested before getting past Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 3-6 6-3 in their second-round clash.

Elina Svitolina ended Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka's eight-match winning run with a comfortable 6-4 6-2 victory.

It was a tough day for the seeds, with Carolina Wozniacki falling to Monica Puig along with Anett Kontaveit, Zhang Shuai, Daria Kasatkina, Kristina Mladenovic, Coco Vandeweghe and Elena Vesnina.