LaLiga
Tennis

Venus, Konta cruise in Miami

Getty Images

Venus Williams and Johanna Konta were largely untroubled in the second round at the Miami Open, both progressing to the next round as seven seeds fell by the wayside.

 

Williams is a three-time champion in Miami and the American veteran was too strong for Natalia Vikhlyantseva, winning their match 7-5 6-4.

The last of Williams's titles at the tournament came in 2001, but the seven-time grand slam champion has enjoyed a solid start to the year.

Konta started her title defence in convincing fashion, cruising past Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-3.

Petra Kvitova was tested before getting past Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 3-6 6-3 in their second-round clash.

Elina Svitolina ended Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka's eight-match winning run with a comfortable 6-4 6-2 victory.

It was a tough day for the seeds,  with Carolina Wozniacki falling to Monica Puig along with Anett Kontaveit, Zhang Shuai, Daria Kasatkina, Kristina Mladenovic, Coco Vandeweghe and Elena Vesnina.

News
Previous Wozniacki stunned by Puig in Miami
Read
Wozniacki stunned by Puig in Miami
Next Wozniacki demands action after Miami Open abuse
Read
Wozniacki demands action after Miami Open abuse