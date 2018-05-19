Ruthless Svitolina reaches Rome final

The world No.4 dispatched the unseeded Kontaveit 6-4 6-3 in Sunday's (AEST) first semi-final to keep the defence of her title alive.

Svitolina beat Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-4 in the last eight and was similarly ruthless against Kontaveit, who so impressively knocked out Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round.

The Estonian battled to level at 2-2 after dropping her opening service game to love but Svitolina broke again to go 5-3 ahead with a brilliant lob, having saved two break points, before closing out the set.

An ill-advised drop shot was punished by the Ukrainian in the third game of the second set and she promptly took her third break point out of three to seize control of the match.

Another backhand winner and a double fault from Kontaveit gave Svitolina three match points and she took the second, a fierce forehand return onto the baseline too hot for her opponent to handle.