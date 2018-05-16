LaLiga
Tennis

Nadal back to dominant best in Rome

Rafael Nadal bounced back from a rare clay-court defeat in style with a merciless thrashing of Damir Dzumhur at the Internazionali d'Italia, where Grigor Dimitrov was dumped out on his 27th birthday.

Getty Images

Nadal's astounding 50-set winning streak on clay came to an end last week when he lost to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open, but the two men suffered contrasting fortunes in Rome on Thursday (AEST).

Seven-time champion Nadal - seeking to reclaim the number-one ranking he conceded last week - hammered Dzumhur 6-1 6-0 after Thiem had gone down in three sets to Fabio Fognini, the Austrian smashing a racquet in anger during an intense contest.

Four of the top eight seeds were eliminated on a busy day of action. Thiem was joined in making an early exit by Dimitrov and John Isner, who lost respective close matches to Kei Nishikori and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, while Kevin Anderson retired after losing the first set to Aljaz Bedene.

Next up for Ramos-Vinolas is a meeting with Novak Djokovic, who eased past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-2. Djokovic has not dropped a set in five previous meetings between the pair.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev continued his excellent form with a 7-5 6-2 win over Matteo Berrettini, his 10th victory in a row.

News tennis
Previous Wozniacki makes strong start in Rome
Read
Wozniacki makes strong start in Rome
Next Pliskova smashes umpire's chair in epic meltdown
Read
Pliskova smashes umpire's chair in epic meltdown