Kokkinakis stuns Federer in Miami

BROWNED OFF: Federer to skip clay-court season

The world No.175 was not expected to pose much of a challenge for Federer on a glorious Sunday (AEDT) in Florida, but Kokkinakis showed no fear to fight back a claim a sensational 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory.

It had all looked routine for Federer when he moved ahead after just 34 minutes, but his quality slipped enough to allow his young Australian opponent to come storming back and progress to the third round.

The result blows open the draw in Miami and also means Rafael Nadal will be the world No 1 come Monday week.