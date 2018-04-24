Goffin lives dangerously in Barcelona

David Goffin produced a stunning fightback to reach the Barcelona Open third round on Wednesday (AEST), rallying from a set and two breaks down to beat Marcel Granollers 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

The Belgian's campaign appeared over at 4-6 1-5 down but his remarkable recovery, which included a saved match point, earned him progression.

Goffin will face Leonardo Mayer or Karen Khachanov in the next round, while Roberto Carballes Baena's reward for seeing off Andreas Haider-Maurer 6-2 6-4 in the first round is a meeting with 10-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Martin Klizan beat Federico Delbonis in three sets to set up a clash against Novak Djokovic in round two, while Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, Adrian Mannarino and Malek Jaziri all moved into the last 16.

Bautista Agut had to come from a set down to win his second-round tie with Ivo Karlovic 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4.

At the Hungarian Open, there were wins for seeds Jan-Lennard Struff and Andreas Seppi, while 18-year-old Zsombor Piros, winner of the junior singles title at the 2017 Australian Open, will return on Thursday (AEST) to complete his ATP Tour debut after bad light halted his first-round clash with Mikhail Youzhny at 6-3 5-3 to the Russian.