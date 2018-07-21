2018 FIFA World Cup
Lions see off Jaguares to seal Waratahs semi

The Lions remain on course for a third successive Super Rugby final after booking a semi-final berth with a 40-23 win over the Jaguares in Johannesburg on Sunday (AEST).

Three first-half tries and 20 points from the boot of Elton Jantjies made it a comfortable victory for the only remaining South African franchise, which is attempting to ease the pain of back-to-back defeats in the decider.

The Jaguares, in a first play-off appearance, did threaten a comeback when Bautista Delguy and Pablo Matera both crossed in the space of six minutes at the start of the second half.

But a converted Andries Coetzee try pushed the hosts' buffer back out to 11 points and passage was all but secure with a Jantjies field goal, the 27-year-old later adding a third penalty for good measure.

Ruan Combrinck, Harold Vorster and Malcolm Marx had earlier set the South African Conference winner on its way with a try apiece in a blistering first 30 minutes.

The Lions' success keeps alive the possibility of a repeat of last year's final, when they lost 25-17 to the Crusaders.

First, however, comes a home semi-final against the Waratahs, the Australian side earning its place in the final four with a come-from-behind 30-23 defeat of the Highlanders.

