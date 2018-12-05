Rangers suffered an early setback against Aberdeen, with Scott McKenna firing the visitor in front in the seventh-minute. Steven Gerrard's men would have fancied their chances of hitting back when Aberdeen went down to 10 men with the dismissal of Sam Cosgrove just after the half-hour mark for a second yellow card.

The visitor held on, its job made easier when Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for a second yellow half an hour later.

Aberdeen held on to move into sixth on the table.

Celtic could have been forgiven for anticipating an easier night when Ryan Christie put the Hoops ahead against Motherwell in the 13th-minute. But Danny Johnson's well-taken late equaliser consigned Brendan Rodgers's team to third place and allowing Kilmarnock to go top with its 2-0 home win over Livingston.