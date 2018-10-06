beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Udinese 0-2 Juventus

Ronaldo, who this week "firmly denied" rape allegations dating back to 2009, effectively put the game beyond Udinese just before half-time and it was plain-sailing from there for Massimiliano Allegri's men.

Juve was dominant right from the start and capitalised when Bentancur and Ronaldo found the net four minutes apart.

The home side did go close on a couple of occasions, although it never looked capable of clawing things back, as Juve preserved its record of being unbeaten away from home in Serie A this calendar year.

Udinese struggled to even get out of its own half in the first period and it was a surprise it kept it 0-0 for as long as it did.

Bentancur eventually broke the deadlock 33 minutes in, rising well to meet Joao Cancelo's glorious cross and head in.

Ronaldo doubled Juve’s lead soon after, shooting left-footed across goal and finding the bottom-right corner.

Udinese could have pulled one back just prior to the break, but Antonin Barak's 25-yard strike hit the post.

Kevin Lasagna then went close in the second half, latching on to a free-kick and seeing his goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Emre Can, a half-time replacement for Blaise Matuidi.

Ronaldo could have got himself a second goal 16 minutes from time, but Simone Scuffet made a fine save with his foot to keep the effort out and Juve were unable to add further gloss to the scoreline as a late deflected Cancelo strike hit the crossbar.

Juve hosts Genoa in Serie A in a week's time, while Udinese will hope to end its three-game losing streak at home to Napoli.