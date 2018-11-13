On 13 November, 2017 Ventura watched on as Italy lost their play-off against Sweden, meaning it missed a World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

The 70 year-old parted company with Chievo by mutual consent, less than five weeks after he replaced Lorenzo D'Anna and signed a contract until June 2020.

Chievo picked up just one point in Ventura's four matches at the helm and remains rooted to the bottom of Serie A on zero points, having been docked three in September for false accounting.

A statement on the club's website confirmed assistant coach Salvatore Sullo and fitness coach Alessandro Innocenti have also left.