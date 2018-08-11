Ronaldo's decision to join Juve was 'easy'

The Portugal captain notched one of the finest UEFA Champions League strikes of all time in a 3-0 quarter-final victory for Madrid in Turin last April, and the home supporters responded with widespread applause.

Ronaldo acknowledges it was a very special moment that endeared the supporters to him, but it was not the deciding factor in his move from Madrid to Turin.

"I remember every day. It was amazing, that had never happened to me before. In the [UEFA] Champions League against Juve, a quarter-final, you score a goal and see everyone in the stadium applaud you. It was an unbelievable feeling," he said.

"I felt surprised at first. I am used to following Juve and I like the club, but since that moment I liked them even more.

"I won't say it was the key point in my decision, but every detail helps. It helps when you see the fans and club like you, the feeling is completely different.

"I don't have a precise moment when I decided [to join]. During the years, we played a few times against Juve and I had a special feeling that the Italian supporters like Cristiano."

While that may not have been the aspect that convinced Ronaldo to swap LaLiga for Serie A, a long-held desire to represent the Bianconeri was important.

"Since I was a child, I looked at this team and I hoped one day I could play there," the Portugal captain revealed.

"It's the biggest club in Italy and one of the best in the world, so it was an easy decision.

"My priority is to do my best, be professional, try to make the team even better. That is my job, I'll try to enjoy it as much as I can and make Juventus even better.

"I want to be in good shape, help the team, win trophies . That is what I'm looking for."