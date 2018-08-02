Florenzi signs long-term Roma extension

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The versatile wideman's future had been the subject of speculation, with his previous deal due to expire at the end of this season and sporting director Monchi conceding he was uncertain over Florenzi's next move.

But fresh terms mean the 27-year-old Roma academy product will have the opportunity to add plenty more appearances to the 222 he has made for his hometown team.

He has scored 25 goals, including an unforgettable long-range strike against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in 2015.

"Today is definitely a happy day for me. It’s an important day, too - I am very proud, very pleased to be able to continue to wear this shirt and represent this city," Florenzi said.

"I want to be, above all, an example for the players that we have, now and in the future.

"You have to weigh everything up. Here it is not just about the money for me. There is the pride, there is the passion and the emotion of representing this club and wearing this shirt. Staying here was always the aim for me."

Monchi said: "I am very pleased with Alessandro’s decision, both of us have always been keen to continue this beautiful story together.

"For us, Alessandro is not just an important player – but one of our leaders."

Roma begins its Serie A campaign against Torino on August 19, with last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalist aiming to build upon a third-place finish last time around.