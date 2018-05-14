Allegri keen to stay at Juventus

WATCH: Juventus clinches seventh-straight Scudetto

Linked with Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea as well as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Allegri guided Juve to a seventh successive Scudetto on Monday (AEST).

A goalless draw against Roma sealed a fourth consecutive Serie A title for Allegri, whose future has been a talking point during the closing stages of the season amid Arsene Wenger's departure from Arsenal, Unai Emery's PSG exit and uncertainty over Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

However, Allegri said: "If they don't sack me, I'll stay at Juventus next year too."

Former AC Milan boss Allegri moved to Juventus in 2014, replacing Conte at the Italian champion.

Since arriving four years ago, the 50-year-old has led Juve to two UEFA Champions League finals, while winning four Coppa Italia trophies and a Supercoppa Italiana.