Teenager admits assaulting Wales great Thomas

Former British and Irish Lion Thomas, capped 100 times by his country, posted a video on Twitter stating that he had been subjected to a homophobic attack in the Welsh capital.

Thomas thanked police after he requested the teenager was dealt with by way of restorative justice so he could "learn more than any other way" following what he described as "a hate crime for my sexuality".

South Wales Police later stated: "We are aware that a video has been posted on social media by former rugby international Gareth Thomas in relation to a hate crime which happened on The Hayes in Cardiff city centre.

"We can confirm a local 16-year-old boy was dealt through restorative justice following the incident at around 9pm.

"Restorative justice was at the request of Mr Thomas and accepted by the teenager who admitted assault and was apologetic for his actions.

"Restorative justice is about putting victim needs at the centre of the criminal justice system, finding positive solutions to crime and encouraging young people to be accountable for the consequences of their actions."