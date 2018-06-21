McInally returns to Scotland starting line-up

He is one of eight changes to the side, seven of which are among the forwards, with only Tim Swinson retaining his place from the shock 30-29 loss to the United States.

Allan Dell and Simon Berghan return to the front row alongside McInally, and Swinson will be partnered at lock by Grant Gilchrist.

Fraser Brown, Magnus Bradbury and David Denton also come in as the new back-row trio.

Dougie Fife, who scored a late try against USA, is rewarded with a place in the starting line-up at the expense of Byron McGuigan in the only change to the backs.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is happy with how the players have reacted to the loss during their preparations.

"The players have responded well in training this week with focus, effort and accuracy. This is our last Test of the tour and we're determined to finish on a high," said Townsend.

"With the majority of the squad involved in two Tests, we believe that we'll be in a much better position in the future, having exposed more players to Test-level rugby, for the season ahead and beyond.

"We've learned a lot on this tour about this group of players. Now we have to use that learning to put in a very good performance to beat Argentina on their home patch."

Scotland squad: Stuart Hogg, Dougie Fife, Nick Grigg, Pete Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, David Denton.

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, James Lang, Chris Harris.