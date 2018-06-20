Leinster handed tough Champions Cup draw

Watch the Champions and Challenge Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Leinster triumphed 15-12 against Racing 92 in a nervy final in Bilbao in May, in the process claiming a joint-record fourth title.

But the Irish side will have to come through a tough pool if it is to retain its crown, facing Wasps, Bath and Toulouse, which is also a four-time winner of the tournament.

Beaten finalist Racing is joined by Scarlets, Leicester Tigers and Ulster, while Premiership champion Saracens will play Glasgow Warriors, Lyon and Cardiff Blues.

With the final to be played at St James' Park, Newcastle Falcons have the opportunity to play in the showpiece event in their own city. However, they will have to get past Montpellier, Edinburgh and Toulon just to reach the knockout stages.

Newcastle will also be the host city for the Challenge Cup final.

The standout group in that competition sees Sale Sharks, Connacht, Bordeaux and Perpignan together, while Northampton is in with Clermont Auvergne and Dragons, as well as Romanian side Timisoara Saracens.

Champions Cup draw:

Pool 1: Leinster, Wasps, Toulouse, Bath.

Pool 2: Castres, Exeter, Munster, Gloucester.

Pool 3: Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Lyon, Cardiff Blues.

Pool 4: Scarlets, Racing 92, Leicester, Ulster.

Pool 5: Montpellier, Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh, Toulon.

Challenge Cup draw:

Pool 1: Northampton, Clermont Auvergne, Dragons, Timisoara Saracens.

Pool 2: Pau, Ospreys, Worcester, Stade Francais.

Pool 3: Sale, Connacht Rugby, Bordeaux-Begles, Perpignan.

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Zebre, Bristol, Enisei-STM.

Pool 5: Benetton Rugby, Harlequins, Agen, Grenoble.