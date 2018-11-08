LaLiga
Rugby Union

Latu, Kerevi handed Wallabies starts

Tolu Latu will make only his second Test start when Australia face Wales on Sunday (AEDT), while Jack Dempsey and Samu Kerevi also come into the side.

Getty Images

Watch Wales v Australia LIVE on beIN SPORTS this Sunday from 4.20am (AEDT)

Latu was sin-binned after coming off the bench in the Wallabies' last two matches against New Zealand and Argentina, but the hooker gets a chance from the off in Cardiff.

Flanker Dempsey and centre Kerevi are promoted by Michael Cheika following their performances as replacements in a 37-20 defeat at the hands of the All Blacks in Yokohama last month.

Israel Folau moves to the wing to accommodate Kerevi, while lock Adam Coleman returns from a groin injury at the Principality Stadium.

Tatafu Polota-Nau, Matt Toomua and Jack Maddocks will start on the bench, with Marika Koroibete missing out on a place in the squad along with Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty, Israel Folau, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Sefa Naivalu, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (captain), David Pocock.

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Jack Maddocks.

News Rugby Union
Previous Biggar, Williams benched for Wallabies clash
Read
Biggar, Williams benched for Wallabies clash
Next Best and Sexton return to strong Ireland side
Read
Best and Sexton return to strong Ireland side