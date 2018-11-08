Latu, Kerevi handed Wallabies starts

Latu was sin-binned after coming off the bench in the Wallabies' last two matches against New Zealand and Argentina, but the hooker gets a chance from the off in Cardiff.

Flanker Dempsey and centre Kerevi are promoted by Michael Cheika following their performances as replacements in a 37-20 defeat at the hands of the All Blacks in Yokohama last month.

Israel Folau moves to the wing to accommodate Kerevi, while lock Adam Coleman returns from a groin injury at the Principality Stadium.

Tatafu Polota-Nau, Matt Toomua and Jack Maddocks will start on the bench, with Marika Koroibete missing out on a place in the squad along with Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty, Israel Folau, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Sefa Naivalu, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (captain), David Pocock.

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Jack Maddocks.