Les Bleus held a 14-point advantage early in the second half and led with the clock red, but Mbongeni Mbonambi's try snatched it for the Springboks.

France could have killed the game off when it went on the attack in the closing stages, only for Francois Louw to force a turnover.

Brunel said his side only had itself to blame for a heart-breaking 29-26 loss at Stade de France.

"It's a cruel scenario," he said. "We had started the game well. We have a good first half, during which we attacked put them under severe pressure.

"In the last minutes, we did not know how to protect our lead. We lack experience and perspective. We needed more control and patience.

"We hurried and the Springboks played well by isolating us and recovering a penalty."

Rassie Erasmus praised South Africa's battling spirit on the back of a narrow defeat to England.

"We learned a few lessons from last week that we were able to apply and we were rewarded for it, even if it is not our best performance," said the Springboks head coach.

"It was a stressful match, but the emotion is good. We showed courage.

"Fighting back after being so far behind is often hard, especially when it is raining. The guys handled the key moments well and were better at withstanding the pressure."