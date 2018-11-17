All Blacks captain Read praises Ireland

Kieran Read conceded Ireland was "just too good" for New Zealand after the world champion was beaten 16-9 in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt's side finally defeated the All Blacks for the first time in Chicago last year and proved that was no flash in the pan at a raucous Aviva Stadium.

Jacob Stockdale created a brilliant try for himself by racing onto his own chip over the top to touch down in the second half of an absorbing contest between the top two sides in the world.

Two penalties and a drop-goal from Beauden Barrett was all Steve Hansen's men could muster, Johnny Sexton booting 11 points in Ireland's first home win over the All Blacks.

Captain Read said New Zealand could have no complaints with the outcome after it suffered a first loss in Europe for six years.

"Everyone just threw everything at it, I think all 23 players of both teams, and the Irish were just too good for us tonight so full credit to them," he said. "We've just got to take those lessons. They took their opportunities, so you've got to give them credit for doing that.

"They defended really well, we actually couldn't really break them down tonight so we'll learn from that.

"We still had belief in ourselves to try and get across the line but it wasn't to be, so give them the credit."