Everton appoints Marco Silva as manager May 31, 2018 16:09 0:30 min Marco Silva has been named Everton's new manager after Sam Allardyce left his post at the end of the season. Everton announced the appointment of former Watford manager Marco Silva as its new manager, replacing Sam Allardyce. ✅ Commitment ✅ Attitude ✅ Ambition ✅ Style The new boss has outlined what he demands from the Blues. #WelcomeMarco Full: 🎥 https://t.co/ENmnjxdY9t pic.twitter.com/8MWVAJ8Gu5 — Everton (@Everton) May 31, 2018 News Everton Football