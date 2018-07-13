Antonio Conte has left his position as head coach of Chelsea, the club confirmed.

Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company. https://t.co/JOpsPD4dmN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2018

The 48 year-old departs Stamford Bridge less than two months after guiding Chelsea to FA Cup final glory against Manchester United.

The news brings to an end many months of speculation over Conte's future at the club.

Former Juventus boss Conte is rumoured to have fallen out with Chelsea's hierarchy over transfer policy, while the club's disappointing fifth-place finish in the Premier League – just a year after winning the title – fuelled suggestions he would be dismissed.

Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to take over, with the club's top-flight opener a little over four weeks away.

It is believed Sarri will bring star midfielder Jorginho - considered one of the premier distributors in Europe - with him.