Saints' survival bid dealt blow by Leicester

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Leicester 0-0 Southampton

A point moves Southampton within four points of 17th-placed Swansea City, but the Welsh side have a game in hand over Mark Hughes' beleaguered outfit.

The Saints will have the opportunity to forget their Premier League struggles this weekend when they face Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final, but go into it knowing they have missed a golden opportunity to strengthen their survival chances.

Perhaps not surprisingly for a team that had lost two in a row, Leicester never looked at ease and rarely threatened its visitor from the south coast.

Southampton, on the other hand, had a number of clear openings with Shane Long in particular guilty of showing a lack of composure in front of goal.

After its Wembley clash at the weekend, Southampton faces Bournemouth, Everton, Swansea and Manchester City in their final four games – a daunting prospect for a team that has now failed to win in eight league outings.