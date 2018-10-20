Newcastle bottom after dismal defeat

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Beram Kayal deflected Jose Izquierdo's shot into the net just before the half-hour mark to give Chris Hughton's side all three points against his old club away from home for the first time.

The result sends Newcastle to the foot of the table, three points from safety and still without a win in the top flight this season.

Rafael Benitez's side controlled much of the possession but could muster little more than half-chances in front of a St. James' Park crowd that became increasingly frustrated as the match wore on.

Glenn Murray clashed heads with Federico Fernandez and received six minutes of treatment on the pitch, having apparently been knocked out before he was taken off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.

The game resumed at a sedate tempo until the 29th minute, when Izquierdo's shot deflected through the crowded Newcastle box before catching Kayal's foot and nestling in the net.

Newcastle stepped up the pressure and should have levelled before the break, Yoshinori Muto heading over with the goal gaping after Mat Ryan had saved well from Jonjo Shelvey.

Benitez's side was persistent in creating chances but failing to hit the target, with Kenedy and Matt Ritchie each blasting high from promising positions and Fernandez heading another opportunity over the bar.

Many home fans headed for the exits before 90-minute mark, seemingly resigned to a seventh loss of the season, which would have been made worse had Yves Bissouma not missed a one-on-one with Dubravka in injury time.

This defeat means Newcastle has lost its first five home league games of a top-flight season for the first time in history. Only three other teams — Manchester United in 1930/1931, Portsmouth in 2009/2010 and Bolton in 2011/2012 — have ever done the same.

It is now rooted to the bottom of the table and some serious questions will start to be asked about Benitez and his chances of keeping it up this season. A result away to Southampton next week is surely a must, with Watford and Bournemouth visiting the north east early next month.

Brighton will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in its next fixture, and a win will take the Seagulls to within a point of the reigning Championship champion.