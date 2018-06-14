2018 FIFA World Cup
Premier league

Mane 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Madrid links

Liverpool star Sadio Mane insisted he was "very happy" at the Premier League club amid links to Real Madrid.

Getty Images

Mane, 26, has been linked with a shock switch to the European champion after another fine campaign in England.

While the Senegal international said he was happy with life at Liverpool, he was unwilling to rule out a move in the future.

"I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years," Mane said. "As I said, I'm happy in Liverpool. But you never know what will happen in the future."

Mane scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games in the Premier League in 2017-2018.

 
News Real Madrid Liverpool Football
Previous Allegri claims he rejected Real Madrid
Read
Allegri claims he rejected Real Madrid
Next Numancia v Valladolid
Read
Numancia v Valladolid