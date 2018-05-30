Guardiola rules out Isco to Manchester City

The Premier League champion has been linked with an €80million bid for the Spain international, who has been unable to hold down a permanent place in Zinedine Zidane's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Guardiola has been quick to rule out a deal for the 26 year-old, who has a contract until 2022 that includes a release clause of €700m.

"City aren't going to sign Isco," he said.

The former Barcelona manager was happy to pay tribute to Madrid's achievement under Zidane, after they claimed a third UEFA Champions League in a row with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

However, he has promised City will do its utmost to end the Spanish club's recent dominance.

"It's spectacular, you have to take your hat off to them," Guardiola said. "It doesn't matter if they deserve it or not, because it's very difficult to do what they've done.

"They've demonstrated their quality, and we hope to prevent them from taking the fourth consecutive one.

"Zidane has done a spectacular job."