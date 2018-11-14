Football world reacts to shock Fellaini haircut

As the Red Devils of both Belgium and Manchester United squabble over his availability for the latest round of UEFA Nations League fixtures, Fellaini has been at the barber's, taking the blade to his Iconic afro.

The festive follicular defenestration comes at an odd time, with Europe plunging headlong into its colder months and fans of Fellaini's 'fro, from Roma to Manchester Unite itself, have reacted with a mixture of bonhomie, bemusement and sadness.

✂️ Pleased to report Marouane Fellaini's hair has turned up safe and well 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/TWHesE7fXW — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 14, 2018

Tribute to Fellaini's hair pic.twitter.com/cRVKo21pec — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 14, 2018

*Sees @Fellaini with a new haircut*



Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it



Us: "Has this been Photoshopped?" 💇‍♂️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rbiaXsWnRe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 14, 2018

There appeared to be mixed emotions from Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel, whose resplendent bouffant is the last 'do standing in the Belgian line-up.