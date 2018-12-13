Emery hints at January defensive reinforcements

Emery's options in defence are limited after Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, while veteran Laurent Koscielny is only set to make his first appearance since May in the Europa League against Qarabag.

Key duo Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi are suspended for the trip to Premier League struggler Southampton, and Konstantinos Mavropanos has not played all season due to a groin injury.

Discussing the potential need for reinforcements, Emery said: "If we can take one player to help us at centre-back, I think it's a good option. But a transfer is not easy."

Koscielny will make his long-awaited return in the Europa League after a ruptured Achilles robbed him of a place in France's World Cup-winning campaign.

An accumulation of yellow cards after the Premier League win over Huddersfield Town mean Sokratis and Mustafi are serving one-game suspensions, while Holding could be out for up to nine months due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained against Manchester United.

Arsenal – amid a 21-match unbeaten streak in all competitions – has already qualified for the next round of the Europa League and sits fifth in the Premier League.