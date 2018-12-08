Chelsea two good for Manchester City at home

The reigning champion was on top from the outset, but Pep Guardiola's decision to play Raheem Sterling through the middle in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero failed to pay dividends and City was unable to regain top spot from Liverpool, which beat Bournemouth 4-0 earlier in the day to go top.

Chelsea was forced to sit deep for much of the opening period before Kante scored with his side's first shot on target in the 45th minute.

Maurizio Sarri's team was well-drilled in the second half and a 78th-minute header from David Luiz sealed a huge victory after a run of just one win in four.

Chelsea tried to press the visitor high from kick-off, but Guardiola's side was capable of passing its way out of any situation and it dictated terms.

However, it was not until the 33rd minute that City truly threatened, Sterling turning Marcos Alonso easily and finding Leroy Sane for a shot that deflected over off Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea then punished City against the run of play on the stroke of half-time with a swift break, Kante firing into the roof of the net after he was teed up by Eden Hazard, who led the line ahead of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

The Blues carried the momentum into the second period and Willian had a free-kick pushed away by Ederson, with Guardiola responding by sending Gabriel Jesus on for Sane.

Kepa Arrizabalaga parried a free-kick from Kyle Walker as City, which saw David Silva hobble off with an injury in the 68th minute, laboured in its search for an equaliser.

David Luiz ensured the visitor's 14-game unbeaten run in away Premier League matches was ended when he beat John Stones to Hazard's corner - which Guardiola was adamant was incorrect to award - and looped a header beyond Ederson.